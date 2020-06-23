Germany Reimposes Lockdown in 2nd NRW District Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) A coronavirus-related lockdown was reimposed in the Warendorf district of the North Rhiene-Westphalia state of Germany after a hotbed of COVID-19 was discovered in the neighboring district, Germany media reported on Tuesday, citing NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann.

Earlier in the day, the NRW district of Gutersloh was closed down after more than 1,500 employees of a local meat processing factory were diagnosed with COVID-19. All 7,000 employees were quarantined, and the factory itself stopped working.

Both quarantined districts will now ban mass cultural gatherings and sport activities in roofed spaces and, beginning on Thursday, shut down schools and kindergartens. More than half a million of people will be affected by the lockdown as some 365,000 people live in Gutersloh and roughly 280,000 others in Warendorf.

NRW has consistently been one of Germany's most affected regions since the epidemic's outbreak. For the past days, the infection develops through scattered hotbeds, with a 2.76 reproduction rate, according to Robert Koch University.