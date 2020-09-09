UrduPoint.com
Germany Reiterates Call On Russia To Cooperate On Navalny

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Berlin is calling on Moscow to cooperate in the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and expects a probe, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Berlin is calling on Moscow to cooperate in the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and expects a probe, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday.

"So, it is important that we call on the Russian government to cooperate, to hold a probe and to cooperate on the probe of this crime," Scholz said.

The deputy chancellor said Navalny was likely poisoned with a Novichok-type substance.

More Stories From World

