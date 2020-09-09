Germany Reiterates Call On Russia To Cooperate On Navalny
Wed 09th September 2020 | 06:00 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Berlin is calling on Moscow to cooperate in the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and expects a probe, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday.
"So, it is important that we call on the Russian government to cooperate, to hold a probe and to cooperate on the probe of this crime," Scholz said.
The deputy chancellor said Navalny was likely poisoned with a Novichok-type substance.