Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:35 PM

Germany Rejected 4th Request of Russian Prosecutor's Office on Navalny Incident - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Germany refused the fourth request of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office on the incident with Alexey Navalny, in particular about the reliability of media information that the Novichok-class poison was found on a bottle brought to Germany from Tomsk by his colleague Maria Pevchikh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The German side refused the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia to interrogate Maria Pevchikh, citing the fact that her address in Germany was allegedly unknown. At the same time, according to open sources, she met in Germany with Alexey Navalny, who was guarded around the clock by the German intelligence, and on the day of his departure from Berlin to Moscow .

.. was among those who saw him off," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

At the same time, she emphasized that the German side "did not provide any data on the results of a toxicological study of traces of poison, allegedly found on the bottles of mineral water, which Pevchikh took from the Tomsk hotel to Berlin."

"The German authorities also refused to provide any information about the experts who examined the bottles and refused to interview them," Zakharova said.

