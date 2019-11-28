Germany rejected Russia's proposal on a moratorium on intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe, citing a statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of August 2, in which he dismissed the moratorium idea, the German cabinet said Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Germany rejected Russia 's proposal on a moratorium on intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe , citing a statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of August 2, in which he dismissed the moratorium idea, the German cabinet said Thursday.

"We are pointing to the statement by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made on behalf of the alliance on August 2," the cabinet said when asked by Sputnik if the German government has a response to the message from Moscow and whether it is in solidarity with the position of French President Emmanuel Macron, who previously rejected the Russian proposal.