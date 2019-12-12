UrduPoint.com
Germany Rejects Extraterritorial Sanctions - Foreign Minister On Nord Stream 2

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 06:53 PM

Germany Rejects Extraterritorial Sanctions - Foreign Minister on Nord Stream 2

Germany rejects any attempts by external forces to influence the German energy policy, it is determined in Europe and not in the United States, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday commenting on US sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project

"The European energy policy is determined in Europe, not in the United States. We in principle reject attacks from outside and extraterritorial sanctions," Maas said as quoted by the German Foreign Ministry.

