Germany Rejects US Sanctions On Nord Stream 2 As Interference With European Sovereignty

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Germany Rejects US Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as Interference With European Sovereignty

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The German government intends to discuss with the new US administration the issue of lifting the sanctions against Nord Stream 2, which it rejects as an encroachment on European sovereignty, it said in a written response to the parliamentary request posted on the Bundestag website.

"As soon as all competent persons from the US side are approved by the US Senate and, therefore, officially take their positions, this topic will also become part of the first negotiations," the response says.

It also emphasizes that the German authorities consider the sanctions against the project an interference with European sovereignty.

"The federal government rejects these sanctions as interference with European sovereignty," the document says.

The German authorities do not rule out that the United States could impose sanctions on the German fund in support of the Nord Stream 2 project, created by the authorities of the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern state, the response says.

"Against the background of unilateral extraterritorial sanctions directed against German and European companies, the Federal Government of Germany cannot rule out that ... they [sanctions] will be directed against the fund," the document says.

More Stories From World

