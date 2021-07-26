(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The German government does not want to introduce mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus, but feels it vital to avoid a resurgence, spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said on Monday.

Despite a relatively low daily increment of COVID-19 cases, the country recorded 75% more cases over the past week compared to the previous one, the official noted.

"We do not want a secret mandatory vaccination. But we want to do everything to avoid the situation that was at the beginning of the year. There are currently prerequisites for concerns, despite the low incidence rate that we have so far.

The numbers are growing," Demmer told reporters.

If the situation does not change and the number of cases per day continues to grow, the authorities will have to take additional measures, she added.

Last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that her country could start preparing tougher measures against COVID-19 over a sharp increase in new cases. Germany is again seeing an "exponential" increase in new cases, chiefly those of the Delta strain, according to the chancellor.