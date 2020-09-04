Germany will remain in contact with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to cooperate over the case of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, Foreign Office Spokesman Christopher Burger said Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Germany will remain in contact with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to cooperate over the case of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, Foreign Office Spokesman Christopher Burger said Friday.

"We have established contact with the OPCW... negotiations with the OPCW on possible cooperation continue," Burger told reporters.

Speaking about whether or not a secondary test of Navalny's samples could be useful, he said that there are no valid precedents for this and the format of joint work on the case is still up for discussion.