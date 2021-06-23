The Russian Prosecutor General's Office still has not received any substantial replies from Germany to its inquiries about opposition figure Alexey Navalny's case, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office still has not received any substantial replies from Germany to its inquiries about opposition figure Alexey Navalny's case, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"The German law enforcement agencies left virtually unanswered a total of eight international legal assistance requests from the Russian Prosecutor General's Office in connection with the Navalny situation ... Any claims made in Berlin regarding an investigation into this case are absolutely untenable and simply hypocritical," Zakharova told a briefing.

The diplomat added that the German authorities' reluctance to cooperate makes it "pointless" to continue the dialogue.

Navalny fell ill while aboard a domestic flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to make an emergency landing. Local doctors suggested metabolic malfunction as the main diagnosis and said there were no traces of poison in his system. Two days later, he was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. Later, the German government claimed to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

In September, Navalny was discharged from the hospital. Moscow insists that Berlin present the biological materials to corroborate the alleged chemical poisoning.