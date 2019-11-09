UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Remembers Role Of Soviet Union In Nation's Reunification - Gorbachev Foundation

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 09:59 PM

Germany Remembers Role of Soviet Union in Nation's Reunification - Gorbachev Foundation

Germany does not forget the contribution that the Soviet Union and its leader Mikhail Gorbachev made to the reunification of the German nation, so one should not overestimate the fact that Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to mention it in her speech on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, a spokesman for non-profit organization The Gorbachev Foundation told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Germany does not forget the contribution that the Soviet Union and its leader Mikhail Gorbachev made to the reunification of the German nation, so one should not overestimate the fact that Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to mention it in her speech on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, a spokesman for non-profit organization The Gorbachev Foundation told Sputnik.

Earlier on Saturday, Merkel delivered a speech near the Berlin Wall memorial, during which she described November 9 as a "crucial day in German history." She noted the historic role of democratic movements in Eastern Europe and the Baltic countries that helped to demolish the "iron curtain," but failed to mention the Soviet Union's contribution.

"It is very difficult to judge by one speech, I believe.

I am here now, they constantly talk about it [the USSR's role], constantly mention Gorbachev," Pavel Palazhchenko, who is currently in Berlin, said.

He specified that his trip to Berlin was not an official visit by a representative of the foundation: he is not present at official celebrations, but did take part in a conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the 1989 events.

Palazhchenko recalled that German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had sent a letter to Gorbachev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, which is "specifically dedicated" to the role of the Soviet leader in those events.

The letter, he stressed, said that "the Germans will never forget" that contribution.

Related Topics

Europe German Visit Germany Berlin Angela Merkel November

Recent Stories

Hyderabad Model court awards life imprisonment to ..

34 seconds ago

Four of fake security guards company arrested, arm ..

35 seconds ago

Russia Hopes Iran Does Not Develop Nuclear Weapons ..

36 seconds ago

Madina welfare state a guiding principle for all t ..

38 seconds ago

Italian companies seeking partnerships at ADIPEC 2 ..

30 minutes ago

Putin Calls for Creating Startup-Friendly Atmosphe ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.