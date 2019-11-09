Germany does not forget the contribution that the Soviet Union and its leader Mikhail Gorbachev made to the reunification of the German nation, so one should not overestimate the fact that Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to mention it in her speech on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, a spokesman for non-profit organization The Gorbachev Foundation told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Germany does not forget the contribution that the Soviet Union and its leader Mikhail Gorbachev made to the reunification of the German nation, so one should not overestimate the fact that Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to mention it in her speech on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, a spokesman for non-profit organization The Gorbachev Foundation told Sputnik.

Earlier on Saturday, Merkel delivered a speech near the Berlin Wall memorial, during which she described November 9 as a "crucial day in German history." She noted the historic role of democratic movements in Eastern Europe and the Baltic countries that helped to demolish the "iron curtain," but failed to mention the Soviet Union's contribution.

"It is very difficult to judge by one speech, I believe.

I am here now, they constantly talk about it [the USSR's role], constantly mention Gorbachev," Pavel Palazhchenko, who is currently in Berlin, said.

He specified that his trip to Berlin was not an official visit by a representative of the foundation: he is not present at official celebrations, but did take part in a conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the 1989 events.

Palazhchenko recalled that German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had sent a letter to Gorbachev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, which is "specifically dedicated" to the role of the Soviet leader in those events.

The letter, he stressed, said that "the Germans will never forget" that contribution.