Germany Renews Record of Daily COVID-19 Rate With Over 200,000 New Cases - Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Germany on Thursday logged a record number of COVID-19 infections in a single day for the third day running, with over 200,000 new cases registered in the past 24 hours alone, according to Robert Koch Institute data.

In the past 24 hours, 203,136 people nationwide tested positive for COVID-19, with 188 deaths registered. The highest number of infections persists in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia, with 41,841 new cases detected, while the metropolitan region of Berlin recorded 14,735 infections.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Germany surpassed 9.

2 million, with a total of 117,314 deaths recorded since the pandemic began. According to the recent data, the share of the Omicron strain in the daily tally keeps rising, accounting for 63.2% of new cases to date.

On Wednesday, German lawmakers deliberated on the introduction of mandatory vaccination to curb the COVID-19 spike, contemplating among other options, imposing a universal mandate for all eligible adults over the age of 18.

Germany has fully vaccinated over 61.1 million people or 73.5% of the population against coronavirus so far, with at least 42.2 million receiving a booster shot.