Germany Renounces Special Relations With Russia By Supplying Weapons to Kiev - Ambassador

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) By supplying weapons to Ukraine, Berlin refused special relations with Russia, which allowed Germany to be an intermediary in Moscow's dialogue with the West, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"In fact, the German authorities are refusing special relations between our countries and peoples, which were painstakingly built by previous generations and bound us even in the most difficult times. This is what has always distinguished the Germans from the ranks of the collective West, has allowed Berlin to act as a mediator who knows and understands Russia and its interests better than others," Nechaev said.

Nechaev added that for decades Germany had refrained from sending weapons, especially heavy equipment, to zones of armed conflicts.

"There was a broad internal political consensus on this matter. The practice has changed only now and only in relation to Russia. Of course, such a turn will have a negative impact on our bilateral relations. Especially when it comes to the issue of supply of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, which is now being very actively discussed," Nechaev said.