Germany Reopens Embassy in Libya After Six-Year Absence - Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Germany has reopened its embassy in Libya, which has been closed since 2014, during Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' visit to Tripoli on Thursday.

Since the closure of the embassy in Tripoli, Germany has been working with Libya from neighboring Tunis.

"Today, with the reopening, we want to show that Germany is and remains a committed partner at Libya's side. We want to have a voice on the ground in the Libyan capital once again," Maas said, as quoted in a statement released by the Federal Foreign Office.

Maas praised the efforts by Libya and the international community to reach stability in the North African country following years of conflict, saying that Libya "needs continued international engagement in order to achieve progress for all the people of Libya.

"

The minister said he will meet with the Libyan leadership to discuss the upcoming general election.

After a decade of internal rivalry between a UN-backed government in Tripoli and resistance forces in the east, a ceasefire was achieved last year and a transitional government was formed to lead the country to a general election on 24 December. Germany has acted as an intermediary between the parties and hosted two international conferences on Libya in January 2020 and June 2021.