Germany Reopens Embassy In Syria: Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Germany reopens embassy in Syria: foreign ministry

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Germany officially reopened its embassy in Syria on Thursday, a foreign ministry source said, with a small diplomatic team working in Damascus.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock ordered the reopening of the mission which had closed in 2012 amid the Syrian civil war, some three months after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

Consular affairs and visas will continue to be handled from the Lebanese capital Beirut in part due to the security situation in Syria, the source added.

