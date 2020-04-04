UrduPoint.com
Germany Repatriated Close To 200,000 Nationals Over Past 2.5 Weeks - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:32 PM

Germany has returned almost 200,000 nationals from abroad over the past 2.5 weeks and is in touch with foreign governments to arrange more repatriation flights amid COVID-19 restrictions on international air traffic, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday

"Nearly 200,000 travelers were brought back home in two and a half weeks, partly from [regions] with a really critical situation. There were days when we had up to 20 aircraft in the air simultaneously. In terms of logistics, this was a bold venture for all sides," Maas said in an interview to Rheinische Post, as sent out by the ministry's press service.

Germany is currently in touch with many countries where arranging repatriation flights is a complicated venture, the minister continued.

"We want to bring German travelers back, that is what matters for us," Maas said.

According to Rheinische Post, there are an approximate 40,000 Germans still stranded abroad and waiting to return home.

As of Saturday, the German toll of COVID-19 has surpassed 91,000 cases, including 1,275 fatalities, according to statistics compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.

