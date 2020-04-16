UrduPoint.com
Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:12 PM

Germany Repatriated Over 230,000 Nationals Since COVID-19 Outbreak Began- Foreign Minister

Germany has repatriated over 230,000 nationals from around the world and 7,000 from EU nations aboard more than 240 flights since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Germany has repatriated over 230,000 nationals from around the world and 7,000 from EU nations aboard more than 240 flights since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday.

The German government began airlifting citizens in January from Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak began, but later expanded the efforts to include all of China and the rest of the world as the outbreak turned into a pandemic.

"Over the past 13 days, we returned 10,000 vacationers from New Zealand with 26 airplanes.

We are working around the world to bring people home," the top diplomat wrote on Twitter.

Maas attached an infographic image showing 230,000 German citizens returned, 7,000 from neighboring EU countries aboard 247 planes.

Germany remains among the worst coronavirus-affected nations, counting over 134,000 confirmed cases of infection and 3,804 deaths as a result, according to the country's Robert Koch Institute.

