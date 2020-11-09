UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Reports 13,363 More COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:05 PM

Germany reports 13,363 more COVID-19 cases

Germany's COVID-19 infections increased by 13,363 within one day to a total of 671,868, official data showed on Monday

BERLIN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany's COVID-19 infections increased by 13,363 within one day to a total of 671,868, official data showed on Monday.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the country rose by 63 within one day to a total of 11,352, according to Robert Koch Institute, the Federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

Germany is currently in a month-long lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

The country has to "pull the emergency brake" to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control, Minister of Health Jens Spahn said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Journalist Protection Bill 2020 finalized, says Sh ..

13 minutes ago

Malaysia's September natural rubber production up ..

44 seconds ago

Palestinians recall poet, philosopher Iqbal

45 seconds ago

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,553,657

47 seconds ago

Malaysia's September industrial output up 1 pct

51 seconds ago

Russia Opens Export Food Pavilion in China's Shang ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.