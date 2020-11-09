Germany reports 13,363 more COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany's COVID-19 infections increased by 13,363 within one day to a total of 671,868, official data showed on Monday.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the country rose by 63 within one day to a total of 11,352, according to Robert Koch Institute, the Federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

Germany is currently in a month-long lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

The country has to "pull the emergency brake" to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control, Minister of Health Jens Spahn said on Tuesday.