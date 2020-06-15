Germany reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, total 186,461

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :COVID-19 infections in Germany increased by 192 within one day to 186,461, remaining under last week's average, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Monday.

The number of people currently infected with the virus declined as well, standing at around 13,860 on Monday, and the estimated number of recoveries increased by around 400 within one day to 172,600, said the RKI.

The number of deaths increased by four to 8,791 on Monday, and the fatality rate remained unchanged at 4.7 percent, it said.

However, the RKI still assessed the health risk to the German population "overall as high and as very high for risk groups," it said in the daily situation report for Sunday.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said the official COVID-19 warning app will be presented this week. On Sunday, the German Press Agency reported that the presentation of the app is scheduled for Tuesday.

On Saturday, government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said the use of the app is "based on complete voluntariness," but there are "many good reasons to use the app."