UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Reports 23,542 More COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:09 PM

Germany reports 23,542 more COVID-19 cases

Germany's COVID-19 infections rose by 23,542 within one day to a total of 751,095, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany's COVID-19 infections rose by 23,542 within one day to a total of 751,095, the Federal government agency for disease control and prevention Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the country increased by 218 within one day to a total of 12,200, according to the RKI.

Germany is currently in a month-long lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

The COVID-19 situation in the country was "still very serious," warned RKI President Lothar Wieler at a press conference on Thursday.

"We must be prepared for the situation to worsen in the coming weeks," Wieler said.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

PM to visit Turbat today

3 minutes ago

Enabling the poorest of the poor during crisis

8 minutes ago

PM's historic initiatives, CPEC projects reflectiv ..

1 minute ago

CIIE to promote Pakistan's exports to China: Ambas ..

1 minute ago

China on track to become world's largest civil avi ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Spokesman Slams US Steps Against Nord Stre ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.