Germany reports 23,542 more COVID-19 cases

Germany's COVID-19 infections rose by 23,542 within one day to a total of 751,095, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Germany's COVID-19 infections rose by 23,542 within one day to a total of 751,095, the Federal government agency for disease control and prevention Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Friday.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the country increased by 218 within one day to a total of 12,200, according to the RKI.

Germany is currently in a month-long lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

The COVID-19 situation in the country was "still very serious," warned RKI President Lothar Wieler at a press conference on Thursday.

"We must be prepared for the situation to worsen in the coming weeks," Wieler said.