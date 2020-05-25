UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Reports 289 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Significant Decline In Daily Positive Tests

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 10:50 AM

Germany Reports 289 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Significant Decline in Daily Positive Tests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) A further 289 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Germany over the past 24 hours, a significant decline from the 430 new positive tests reported the day before, according to the country's Robert Koch Institute on Monday.

The latest daily rise suggests a continuation in the downward trend of new cases, indicating that Germany is past the peak of the outbreak. On Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute reported 638 new cases.

Public health officials in Germany have also confirmed a further 10 deaths related to the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours. The corresponding rise in the death toll on Sunday was 31.

The case total in Germany now stands at 178,570, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

The overall number of deaths reported by the institute since the start of the outbreak is 8,257.

The bulk of the cases have been reported in the states of Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Baden-Wurttemberg.

The German authorities have attempted to begin easing lockdown measures that were put into force in March to curb the spread of the disease. Shops, schools, playgrounds, churches, and museums have already reopened, although the government is monitoring isolated clusters of the disease that have sprung up at a slaughterhouse in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein and a church in Frankfurt this past week.

Related Topics

German Germany Frankfurt March Sunday Church From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

13 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

14 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

15 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.