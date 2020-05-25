Germany Reports 289 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Significant Decline in Daily Positive Tests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) A further 289 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Germany over the past 24 hours, a significant decline from the 430 new positive tests reported the day before, according to the country's Robert Koch Institute on Monday.

The latest daily rise suggests a continuation in the downward trend of new cases, indicating that Germany is past the peak of the outbreak. On Saturday, the Robert Koch Institute reported 638 new cases.

Public health officials in Germany have also confirmed a further 10 deaths related to the coronavirus disease over the preceding 24 hours. The corresponding rise in the death toll on Sunday was 31.

The case total in Germany now stands at 178,570, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

The overall number of deaths reported by the institute since the start of the outbreak is 8,257.

The bulk of the cases have been reported in the states of Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Baden-Wurttemberg.

The German authorities have attempted to begin easing lockdown measures that were put into force in March to curb the spread of the disease. Shops, schools, playgrounds, churches, and museums have already reopened, although the government is monitoring isolated clusters of the disease that have sprung up at a slaughterhouse in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein and a church in Frankfurt this past week.