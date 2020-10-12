Germany reports 3,483 more COVID-19 cases

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BERLIN -- COVID-19 cases in Germany increased by 2,467 over the past 24 hours to 325,331, according to data released Monday by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

And six more deaths lift the country's death toll to 9,621, according to the RKI, the Federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

TEGUCIGALPA -- Honduras on Sunday received a second shipment of two mobile hospitals that arrived by ship from Turkey to treat COVID-19 patients, the government said.

The hospitals left Istanbul on Sept. 5 and made stopovers in Las Palmas, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and the Dominican Republic before arriving in the Central American country, according to Strategic Investment of Honduras (Invest-H).

BEIJING -- One new imported case of COVID-19 was reported in Beijing on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

A 23-year-old man who departed from Pakistan via the CA946 flight on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival at the Beijing Capital International Airport.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 97 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 24,703.

The daily caseload hovered below 100 for five straight days, but the double-digit growth continued due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

NEW DELHI -- With 66,732 new cases registered in India over the past 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,120,538 on Monday, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry.

The death toll reached 109,150 with 816 deaths since Sunday morning, showed the ministry's data.

SHIJIAZHUANG -- North China's Hebei Province reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight new asymptomatic cases on Sunday, all imported from abroad, the provincial health commission said Monday.

No locally transmitted cases were reported in the province on Sunday.

VIENTIANE -- The Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism has issued a notice ordering continuing strict compliance with COVID-19 prevention measures.

The notice stresses that all entertainment venues are to remain closed and contained reminders of the rules in relation to weddings, festivals, and tour operators, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Monday.

SHANGHAI -- Shanghai reported five imported COVID-19 cases and no domestically transmitted cases Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

The five patients departed from countries including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Chad and Albania, and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport over last week.

SYDNEY-- Australia's largest city Sydney will offer a series of weekly webinars for free to help local businesses adapt and grow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed "Reboot", the three-part webinar series aiming to train small businesses in various areas including digital, customer strategy and financial strategy kicked off on Monday.

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the program is another example of how the city is continuing to support businesses in upskilling and recovering during the economic hardship.

ULAN BATOR -- The number of COVID-19 infections rose to 318 in Mongolia, according to the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) on Monday.

"A total of 2,027 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across the country in the last three days and three of them were positive," the NCCD's head Dulmaa Nyamkhuu said at a press conference.

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The country's total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains at 1,515, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization, according to the Ministry of Health.