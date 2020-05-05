UrduPoint.com
Germany Reports 685 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 163,860 - Robert Koch Institute

Tue 05th May 2020 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 685 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 163,860, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

The death toll rose by 139 over the given period and reached 6,831.

According to the institute, over 135,000 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus

The highest number of coronavirus cases has been recorded in Bavaria (43,162), North Rhine-Westphalia (33,728) and Baden-Wurttemberg (32,482). Berlin has 6,042 COVID-19 cases.

