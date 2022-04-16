UrduPoint.com

Germany Reports 70% Drop In Ukrainian Refugee Arrivals By Train

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 06:09 PM

Germany Reports 70% Drop in Ukrainian Refugee Arrivals by Train

The number of Ukrainian refugees coming to Germany by train each day has decreased by nearly 70%, German Minister for Transport Volker Wissing said on Saturday, stressing that the country will remain open for Ukrainians seeking refuge

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) The number of Ukrainian refugees coming to Germany by train each day has decreased by nearly 70%, German Minister for Transport Volker Wissing said on Saturday, stressing that the country will remain open for Ukrainians seeking refuge.

"The number of people fleeing to Germany by train has fallen significantly compared to the peak at the beginning of war - from around 8,200 to the current 2,500 people per day. We continue to keep the logistics and transport structures in place, however, because ... (we) can experience an increase in the number of refugees at any time. We must expect further escalation and be prepared.

People who are in need in Ukraine should be able to find refuge in Germany," Wissing told the RND news agency.

Germany "cannot and will not" reject any refugees from Ukraine, he added.

According to Germany's Interior Ministry, almost 300,000 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in the country as of April 1, with most of them traveling by train. The ministry noted that the actual number is likely higher as not all Ukrainian refugees have registered with the police.

Ukrainian citizens holding a biometric passport are allowed to legally stay in EU member states for 90 days without contacting the migration authorities.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Ukraine German Germany April All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran K ..

Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran Khan

7 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

6 seconds ago
 Russia's Internet Watchdog Blocks Fake Website of ..

Russia's Internet Watchdog Blocks Fake Website of United Russia Faction - Party

35 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify bilateral ties in all spheres

21 minutes ago
 AJK Supreme Court orders for summoning fresh LA se ..

AJK Supreme Court orders for summoning fresh LA session for new PM election

36 seconds ago
 Five including two brothers killed in separate inc ..

Five including two brothers killed in separate incidents

38 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.