UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Reports Casualties Caused By Collapse Of Flood-Hit Buildings

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Germany Reports Casualties Caused by Collapse of Flood-Hit Buildings

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The collapse of buildings triggered by heavy rains and floods in the German city of Erftstadt has resulted in multiple deaths, the Cologne authorities said Friday.

On Thursday, Erftstadt declared a state of emergency and carried out mass evacuation after the downpour made the Erft river overflow its banks.

"There are some casualties," a Cologne city government official was quoted as saying by German news agency DPA.

Desperate local residents persistently pleaded to be evacuated by rescue teams even though evacuation is currently only possible on boats, the official said.

Earlier in the day, the state police of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Erftstadt is situated, said that the disaster has killed 50 people in the region, raising the total death toll from the floods in Germany to at least 81 people.

Related Topics

Police German Germany Cologne From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan, India to face each other in World T20 gr ..

32 minutes ago

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

44 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

1 hour ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

1 hour ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

1 hour ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.