Germany reports first two coronavirus deaths: officials

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Two people have died of the novel coronavirus in the western German city of Essen and virus hotspot Heinsberg, officials told AFP on Monday, the country's first casualties of the outbreak.

In Essen, an 89-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with the viruson March 3 died despite medical measures to support her breathing and circulation, while Heinsberg officials said they would discuss the fatal case there at a 6:30 pm (1730 GMT) press conference.