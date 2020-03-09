UrduPoint.com
Germany Reports First Two Coronavirus Deaths: Officials

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:28 PM

Germany reports first two coronavirus deaths: officials

Two people have died of the novel coronavirus in the western German city of Essen and virus hotspot Heinsberg, officials told AFP on Monday, the country's first casualties of the outbreak

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Two people have died of the novel coronavirus in the western German city of Essen and virus hotspot Heinsberg, officials told AFP on Monday, the country's first casualties of the outbreak.

In Essen, an 89-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with the viruson March 3 died despite medical measures to support her breathing and circulation, while Heinsberg officials said they would discuss the fatal case there at a 6:30 pm (1730 GMT) press conference.

Your Thoughts and Comments

