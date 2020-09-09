Germany Reports Nearly 1,000 New COVID19 Cases, Nine New Deaths - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) In the past 24 hours, a total of 1,176 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Germany, bringing the total number of cases to 253,474 according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany.

Over the same 24-hour period Germany confirmed nine new deaths from COVID-19, the country's total coronavirus death toll now stands at 9,338.

On Tuesday, Germany confirmed almost 1,500 new cases and four new coronavirus-related deaths. On Monday, Germany reported 814 new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19.

The Robert Koch Institute says the increase in COVID-19 cases in Germany has stabilized in the past week and the current development is "positive."