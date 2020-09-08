UrduPoint.com
Germany Reports Nearly 1,500 New COVID19 Cases, Four New Deaths - Robert Koch Institute

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) In the past 24 hours, almost 1,500 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Germany, bringing the total number of cases to 252,298 according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany.

Over the same 24-hour period Germany confirmed four new deaths from COVID-19, the country's total coronavirus death toll now stands at 9,329.

On Monday, Germany confirmed 814 new cases, but no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported. On Sunday, Germany reported 988 new cases and one new death from COVID-19.

The Robert Koch Institute says the increase in COVID-19 cases in Germany has stabilized in the past week and the current development is "positive."

A week ago, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany stood at around 242,400 while the country's total COVID-19 death toll was nearly 9,300.

