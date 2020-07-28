Germany Reports Over 600 New COVID-19 Cases, Further 4 Deaths - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Germany confirmed 633 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 340 a day ago, which takes the overall tally to 206,242, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

At the same time, the number of fatalities increased by four to 9,122.

On Monday, there were no coronavirus-related deaths.

On average, Germany is reporting some 400-700 new cases a day in the second part of July.

In total, over 190,000 people have already fully recovered from COVID-19 in Germany.