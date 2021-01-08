UrduPoint.com
Germany Reports Record 1,188 COVID-19 Deaths In One Day

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Germany Reports Record 1,188 COVID-19 Deaths in One Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Germany has registered 1,188 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, which is the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute reported on Friday.

In addition, the country has recorded a further 31,849 infections, which is also one of the highest daily tallies so far.

The new figures take the cumulative cases and deaths to 1,866,887 and 38,795, respectively.

The record single-day spike in fatalities comes amid mounting concerns over a new faster-spreading coronavirus variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom in mid-December and has since spread across the globe.

Germany on Tuesday extended the national lockdown until the end of January. Under the tougher rules, no more than two people from two households will be allowed to meet, down from five. People from hardest-hit areas are banned from traveling beyond a 15-km radius limit (9.3 miles).

