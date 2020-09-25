Germany Requests UNSC to Discuss Confidential Report on Mercenaries in Libya - Envoy

Germany has requested the UN Security Council to discuss a confidential report by the Libya Sanctions Committee Panel of Experts on the issue of foreign mercenaries fighting in the Libyan war, Germany's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gunter Sautter told reporters on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Germany has requested the UN Security Council to discuss a confidential report by the Libya Sanctions Committee Panel of Experts on the issue of foreign mercenaries fighting in the Libyan war, Germany's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gunter Sautter told reporters on Friday.

"I would like to say a word on an AOB ["Any Other business" discussions at the UN Security Council] that we are bringing to the Council. As a chair of the Libya Sanctions Committee, I will bring an important matter... Many delegations have asked for the publication of the panel of experts' interim report. This would create much-needed transparency," Sautter said.

The German diplomat said the publication of the report would allow naming those actors who violate the United Nations arms embargo on Libya and strengthen the political process that was launched at the Berlin Conference in January.

Sautter noted that the delegations of Russia and China have already voiced their opposition for such a discussion at the UN Security Council.

"I hope that the two delegations who have problems with this will give the green light," Sautter added.

Western media outlets have reported the claims of UN experts that Russia's Wagner Group and other paramilitary organizations are present in Libya to support the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said citizens of Western countries were also mentioned in the media reports, but the Western diplomats keep sidestepping the issue.

Libya has been torn apart between two rival governments since the US-supported overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including the capital of Tripoli, is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), while the eastern part is controlled by the Tobruk-based parliament that is supported by the LNA.