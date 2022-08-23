UrduPoint.com

Germany Requires LNG Deliveries During Transitioning Period To Green Hydrogen - Scholz

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Germany Requires LNG Deliveries During Transitioning Period to Green Hydrogen - Scholz

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Germany needs deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LGN) to fulfill its energy needs as it continues to transition out of Russian oil and gas to other energy sources such as green hydrogen, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

"Of course, it is clear that for a transitional period, we will continue to need LNG. It is indispensable because we want to move out of our dependency off Russian gas supplies and because this is the situation, we find ourselves in," Scholz said during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal.

Scholz is on a three-day trip to Canada as discussions on the development of Canadian hydrogen and LNG liquefaction facilities are on the table.

Germany has positioned itself as a potential investor.

Canada and Germany have both repeatedly said they are actively looking into climate neutral solutions for their energy needs.

Scholz and Trudeau are set to visit the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, where a hydrogen deal is expected to be signed by both countries.

Green hydrogen is generated by renewable energy or from low-carbon power and has lower carbon emissions than grey hydrogen, which is produced by combustion of fossil fuels such as natural gas, according to reports.

