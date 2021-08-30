Germany Rescued Most Afghan Staff From Kabul Since Airlift Began - Official

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) German military jets evacuated 138 of 174 Afghan allies and hundreds of their family members since the operation began in mid-August, an interior ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

"Before the start of the evacuation on August 14 the Federal ministry knew of 174 Afghan support staff. The number together with their family members stood at 686...

As of today, 138 Afghan support staff and 496 family members have arrived in Germany," Steve Alter told a news conference.

Germany brought more than 5,300 people out of Kabul, including 4,000 Afghan nationals, before the airlift shut down on Thursday. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said after a string of suicide bombings hit the Kabul airport that the federal government was looking for safer options to evacuate people at risk, possibly by land.