Germany Restricts Use Of AstraZeneca Jabs For Under-60s: Ministers

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 01:03 AM

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for under-60s: ministers

Germany will deploy AstraZeneca's coronavirus jabs for general use only for over-60 year olds, ministers decided Tuesday, placing restrictions for younger people after several severe clotting cases

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Germany will deploy AstraZeneca's coronavirus jabs for general use only for over-60 year olds, ministers decided Tuesday, placing restrictions for younger people after several severe clotting cases.

Under-60s can still decide to take the vaccine but only following "consultation with the doctor carrying out the vaccination ... and with an individual risk analysis," said ministers of Germany's 16 states as well as the Federal health minister in a policy statement.

More Stories From World

