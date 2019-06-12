Germany Reviewing Extradition Deal With Hong Kong - Foreign Ministry

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Germany will consider whether its extradition deal with Hong Kong will remain viable if it passes a controversial bill to make it easier to hand over fugitives to China , the Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are checking if the existing bilateral extradition deal between Germany and Hong Kong will still be implementable in case the proposed extradition bill is passed," the statement read.

Tens of thousands have protested in the former British colony over what they see as an attack on Hong Kong's autonomy.

This is the second biggest rally after a million took to the streets over the weekend.

"Such a huge turnout on June 9 and June 12, 2019 shows that a large part of the Hong Kong population rejects the amendment, which they fear will further erode rule of law and autonomy," the ministry said.

Germany and its EU partners have expressed their concerns to the Hong Kong authorities. The protests have forced the region's legislature to postpone the bill's second reading until a later date. The final vote was set for June 20.