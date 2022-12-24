Germany Risks Becoming 'Bankrupt State' Due to Excess Energy Spending - Senior Lawmaker

Germany is running the risk of becoming a dysfunctional bankrupt state if it fails to tackle the energy crisis and continues the imbalanced financial policies, Bundestag Vice-President Wolfgang Kubicki said on Saturday.

"If we continue that way and want to provide energy assistance for years, then we could face state bankruptcy rather that state socialism," the German parliament's deputy speaker told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The lawmaker said the extra money that Germany is now planning to spend on energy imports from elsewhere than Russia would be withdrawn from other areas, as the surplus can be "neither printed on a money printing machine nor covered by taxpayers.

"

"Many people have a feeling that Germany is on the way to becoming a dysfunctional state. Infrastructure, governing, energy prices and inability of the Bundeswehr to defend its country - we have to take countermeasures; otherwise, things could go wrong," Kubicki added.

Western countries and their allies have been facing high energy prices in the aftermath of imposing sanctions on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have led to disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.