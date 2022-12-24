UrduPoint.com

Germany Risks Becoming 'Bankrupt State' Due To Excess Energy Spending - Senior Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Germany Risks Becoming 'Bankrupt State' Due to Excess Energy Spending - Senior Lawmaker

Germany is running the risk of becoming a dysfunctional bankrupt state if it fails to tackle the energy crisis and continues the imbalanced financial policies, Bundestag Vice-President Wolfgang Kubicki said on Saturday.

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Germany is running the risk of becoming a dysfunctional bankrupt state if it fails to tackle the energy crisis and continues the imbalanced financial policies, Bundestag Vice-President Wolfgang Kubicki said on Saturday.

"If we continue that way and want to provide energy assistance for years, then we could face state bankruptcy rather that state socialism," the German parliament's deputy speaker told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The lawmaker said the extra money that Germany is now planning to spend on energy imports from elsewhere than Russia would be withdrawn from other areas, as the surplus can be "neither printed on a money printing machine nor covered by taxpayers.

"

"Many people have a feeling that Germany is on the way to becoming a dysfunctional state. Infrastructure, governing, energy prices and inability of the Bundeswehr to defend its country - we have to take countermeasures; otherwise, things could go wrong," Kubicki added.

Western countries and their allies have been facing high energy prices in the aftermath of imposing sanctions on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have led to disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Energy Crisis Parliament German Germany Money February From

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan Supports Increasing Cooperation Between ..

Kazakhstan Supports Increasing Cooperation Between Japan, Central Asia - Foreign ..

7 minutes ago
 Election tribunal dismisses petition against MPA M ..

Election tribunal dismisses petition against MPA Malik Asad Sikandar

7 minutes ago
 Sanjrani sends well wishes on eve of Christmas

Sanjrani sends well wishes on eve of Christmas

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner for streamlining WASA by resolving it ..

Commissioner for streamlining WASA by resolving its financial problems

7 minutes ago
 Noor Zaman, Nasir Iqbal to meet in PSF National Sq ..

Noor Zaman, Nasir Iqbal to meet in PSF National Squash C'ship final

16 minutes ago
 Bilawal greets Christians on Christmas

Bilawal greets Christians on Christmas

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.