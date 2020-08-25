UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Runs Public Deficit On Virus Spending, Revenue Fall

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 01:55 PM

Germany runs public deficit on virus spending, revenue fall

Germany, long adverse to being in the red, on Tuesday posted a public deficit of 51.6 billion euros for the first half of 2020, with coronavirus lockdowns undercutting government revenue as it increased spending

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Germany, long adverse to being in the red, on Tuesday posted a public deficit of 51.6 billion Euros for the first half of 2020, with coronavirus lockdowns undercutting government revenue as it increased spending.

The economy posted a deficit of 3.2 percent of Gross Domestic Product in the six months to June, according to Germany's statistics agency Destatis, above the 3.0 percent limit under EU rules that Brussels suspended due to the pandemic.

In the same period of 2019, Germany recorded a public surplus of 2.7 percent of GDP, or around 46.5 billion euros.

Destatis revised upwards the GDP estimate for the three months to the end of June to show a contraction of 9.7 percent, better than the initially reported 10.

1 percent slump.

It is still "the sharpest decline since quarterly GDP calculations for Germany began in 1970," the agency said, worse than at the height of the financial crash, when GDP fell 4.7 percent in the first quarter of 2009.

For the first time since 2010, state revenue was down year-on-year, Destatis said, while government spending soared 9.3 percent as it tried to support the economy.

Last week, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said that Germany will take on yet more debt in 2021 to lessen the impact of the pandemic, forcing it to suspend its cherished policy of keeping a balanced budget.

Scholz previously said Germany planned to borrow around 218 billion euros in 2020 to help pay for a huge rescue package to steer the country through the coronavirus-induced downturn.

Related Topics

Budget Germany Brussels Same June 2019 2020 Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi inundates again with rain water

9 minutes ago

Turkish Police Detain IS Militant Plotting Terrori ..

30 seconds ago

Russian Institute Files Papers for COVID Vaccine P ..

32 seconds ago

Israel 'Disappointed With E3's Position Against Ir ..

35 seconds ago

Protesters Set Portland Police Building on Fire, P ..

37 seconds ago

Pompeo takes off on first official direct Tel Aviv ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.