Germany, Russia in Talks Over Situation on Belarusian-Polish Border - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The German Foreign Ministry is in talks with Russia over the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border, German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Andrea Sasse said on Friday.

"We are in negotiations with Russia," Sasse told a briefing.