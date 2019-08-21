Germany, Russia Share 'Great Responsibility' in Addressing Global Conflicts - Maas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany and Russia share "great responsibility" in addressing global crises, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday at the beginning of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

"We also have many issues related to international agenda that we have to discuss. Our countries share a great responsibility in addressing existing conflicts and crises.

Unfortunately, their number is not decreasing, and no decisions have been found for any of them. Russia and Germany have a great responsibility. Our countries play key roles, and that is why it is important to discuss this as well today," Maas said.

The German foreign minister told RIA Novosti in an interview that he was intending to discuss eastern Ukraine, arms control, Strait of Hormuz and Syria with Lavrov at their meeting in Moscow.