Germany Says Aid For Ukraine 'assured' Despite Political Crisis
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Germany's support for Ukraine is assured, the government said Friday, despite the political crisis in Berlin sparked by the breakdown of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition.
The German government was plunged into crisis this week when Scholz's three-party alliance imploded on the same day Donald Trump won the United States presidential election.
"It is important to say that the aid to Ukraine, the military support, the financial support, is assured and that we are providing significant aid both nationally and within the framework of the G7," said government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann.
Centre-left leader Scholz has vowed to cling on in a minority government for now, and to ask for a confidence vote in mid-January likely to lead to snap polls in March.
The crisis has raised fears about the future of Germany's support for Ukraine, especially since a Donald Trump presidency is expected to drastically reduce US support for Kyiv.
Germany's 2025 budget, including aid for Ukraine, had been a central sticking point in the feud that rocked the coalition between Scholz's SPD, the Greens and the pro-business FDP.
The budget was supposed to be passed this month, but the process has now been thrown into turmoil.
However, this will not lead to any kind of shutdown as Germany's constitution allows for temporary spending to plug gaps created by a delay in agreeing a budget.
According to a draft version of the budget, Germany is planning 4.4 billion Euros in support for Ukraine in 2025 -- down from around eight billion in 2024.
Recent Stories
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Prince William reflects on 'brutal' year as Kate returns to public life27 minutes ago
-
Two thirds of German voters want prompt new elections: poll27 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Wales team to play Fiji47 minutes ago
-
Sony quarterly net profit jumps but forecast unchanged2 hours ago
-
Five people hospitalised, 62 arrested after Amsterdam clashes: police2 hours ago
-
Qantas plane returns to Australia airport due to 'engine failure'2 hours ago
-
Sony quarterly net profit jumps but forecast unchanged3 hours ago
-
Boxing club helps fight Greenland's suicide scourge3 hours ago
-
Japanese organ builder 'honoured' to restore voice of Notre Dame3 hours ago
-
China passes energy law to 'promote carbon neutrality'3 hours ago
-
US Capitol rioters await Trump pardons3 hours ago
-
Trump makes first cabinet pick, eyes Putin talks4 hours ago