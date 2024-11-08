Open Menu

Germany Says Aid For Ukraine 'assured' Despite Political Crisis

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Germany's support for Ukraine is assured, the government said Friday, despite the political crisis in Berlin sparked by the breakdown of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition.

The German government was plunged into crisis this week when Scholz's three-party alliance imploded on the same day Donald Trump won the United States presidential election.

"It is important to say that the aid to Ukraine, the military support, the financial support, is assured and that we are providing significant aid both nationally and within the framework of the G7," said government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann.

Centre-left leader Scholz has vowed to cling on in a minority government for now, and to ask for a confidence vote in mid-January likely to lead to snap polls in March.

The crisis has raised fears about the future of Germany's support for Ukraine, especially since a Donald Trump presidency is expected to drastically reduce US support for Kyiv.

Germany's 2025 budget, including aid for Ukraine, had been a central sticking point in the feud that rocked the coalition between Scholz's SPD, the Greens and the pro-business FDP.

The budget was supposed to be passed this month, but the process has now been thrown into turmoil.

However, this will not lead to any kind of shutdown as Germany's constitution allows for temporary spending to plug gaps created by a delay in agreeing a budget.

According to a draft version of the budget, Germany is planning 4.4 billion Euros in support for Ukraine in 2025 -- down from around eight billion in 2024.

