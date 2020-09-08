UrduPoint.com
Germany Says Ambassador's Visit To Russian Foreign Ministry Planned In Advance

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

Germany Says Ambassador's Visit to Russian Foreign Ministry Planned in Advance

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The German Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the upcoming visit of its ambassador, Geza Andreas von Geyr, to the Russian Foreign Ministry had been planned in advance.

"German ambassador will have a meeting at the Russian Ministry in Moscow, which has long been on his agenda," the press service of the ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, saying, in particular, that von Geyr was expected at the ministry's headquarters.

Navalny is being treated in a German hospital. The German government has claimed that he was poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent. He was initially hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk, after falling ill on a plane. Doctors in Omsk found no traces of poison in his system.

Russian law enforcement agencies began preliminary investigations on August 20, when Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk. The Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said an official probe would be launched if poisoning was confirmed.

