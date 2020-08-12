UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany Says Belarus Candidate's Video Shows Extent Of Repressive Tools Minsk Ready To Use

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:45 PM

Germany Says Belarus Candidate's Video Shows Extent of Repressive Tools Minsk Ready to Use

The flight from Belarus of presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, which she was allegedly forced to undertake, shows the kind of steps Minsk is willing to take, German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The flight from Belarus of presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, which she was allegedly forced to undertake, shows the kind of steps Minsk is willing to take, German Government Spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday.

A day prior, unlikely opposition challenger Tikhanovskaya released a video saying she decided to leave Belarus and called on her supporters to avoid protesting the presidential election result. Supporters have claimed that Tikhanovskaya was pressured to flee under threats posed to her husband, who is currently behind bars.

"The fact that Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate [was allegedly pressured to flee] shows what kind of atmosphere presides in Belarus, an atmosphere of intimidation, fear and violence. Obviously, as you said, Tikhanovskaya, whose husband is under arrest, was forced to record a video calling for an end to the protests. This confirms our worst assumption and makes it clear what kind of repressive tools the regime in Minsk is ready to use," Seibert said at a briefing in Berlin.

The spokesman also raised concerns over the numerous detentions of journalists and ordinary citizens in the country, calling for an immediate release of all those in custody.

German and European Union leaders have mulled reconsidering lifting long-standing sanctions on Belarus on the back of post-election unrest and police violence.

Tikhanovskaya galvanized a vocal portion of the Belarus electorate behind her in the run-up to the August 9 presidential election against incumbent Alexander Lukashenko. She took on the mantle after her husband, popular opposition blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, was placed under arrest during an incident with a policeman while on the campaign trail.

The unrest began in major Belarusian cities after ballot boxes closed when official numbers released showed Lukashenko leading by a wide margin. Thousands have since been arrested and one person died in cat-and-mouse scuffles with police, who have resorted to using tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons.

Related Topics

Election Police Water German European Union Died Minsk Berlin Belarus August Gas All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Samba Financial Group chooses Dubai International ..

50 minutes ago

Taiwan Applauds US Action on Hong Kong, Urges Coun ..

48 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court summons DC, CDA in housing sc ..

50 seconds ago

US consumer prices jump in July, pushed by autos

52 seconds ago

Customs recovers 20 ton betel nuts from LPG bowser ..

53 seconds ago

Health ministry conducts further 72,630 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.