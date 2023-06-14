MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) China's rise to regional dominance is undermining Germany's interests and values, the national security strategy published Wednesday by the German government shows.

"We have observed that rivalry and competition have increased in the past years.

China is trying in various ways to remould the existing rules-based international order, is asserting a regionally dominant position with ever more vigour, acting time and again counter to our interests and values," the white paper read.

The "Integrated Security for Germany" said China was both a competitor and a partner of Germany's without whom many of the most pressing global challenges could not be resolved. It also accused the world's second-largest economy of using its clout to achieve political goals.