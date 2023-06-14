UrduPoint.com

Germany Says China's Push For Regional Dominance Runs Counter To German Values

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Germany Says China's Push for Regional Dominance Runs Counter to German Values

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) China's rise to regional dominance is undermining Germany's interests and values, the national security strategy published Wednesday by the German government shows.

"We have observed that rivalry and competition have increased in the past years.

China is trying in various ways to remould the existing rules-based international order, is asserting a regionally dominant position with ever more vigour, acting time and again counter to our interests and values," the white paper read.

The "Integrated Security for Germany" said China was both a competitor and a partner of Germany's without whom many of the most pressing global challenges could not be resolved. It also accused the world's second-largest economy of using its clout to achieve political goals.

Related Topics

World China German Germany Government

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development pro ..

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development projects in Islamabad

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of forest ..

53 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begi ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begins implementing &#039;Midday B ..

53 minutes ago
 AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

2 hours ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

2 hours ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.