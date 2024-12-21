Open Menu

Germany Says Christmas Market Attack Toll Rises To 5 Dead, Over 200 Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Germany says Christmas market attack toll rises to 5 dead, over 200 injured

Magdeburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A car-ramming attack on a German Christmas market killed five people and wounded more than 200, Saxony-Anhalt state premier Reiner Haseloff said on Saturday, updating the toll.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was with him to pay respects in the eastern city of Magdeburg, voiced concern for some 40 critically injured people and condemned the "terrible catastrophe".

He pledged that Germany would respond "with the full force of the law" over "the terrible attack that injured and killed so many people" close to the anniversary of a deadly 2016 jihadist attack on a Berlin Christmas market.

Scholz also made a call for national unity at a time when Germany has been rocked by a heated debate on immigration and security as it heads towards elections in February.

The chancellor said it was important "that we stay together as a country, that we stick together, that we link arms, that it is not hatred that determines our coexistence but the fact that we are a community that seeks a common future."

He said he was grateful for expressions of "solidarity ... from many, many countries around the world" and said "it is good to hear that we as Germans are not alone in the face of this terrible catastrophe".

Related Topics

Injured Attack World Christmas German Germany Magdeburg Berlin February 2016 Market From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

46 minutes ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

2 hours ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

2 hours ago
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory fo ..

Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairou ..

Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germa ..

UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany

2 hours ago
 Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership i ..

Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability

2 hours ago
 PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose bil ..

PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees

3 hours ago

More Stories From World