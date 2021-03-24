Germany says considering temporary ban on some trips abroad

Germany is weighing a temporary ban on certain trips abroad to help curb the spread of Covid-19, a government spokeswoman said Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :

"An order to check if there is a possibility to temporarily stop travel to popular holiday destinations abroad.

..is now being checked by the responsible ministries," spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said.

The lifting of Berlin's travel warning for the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca last week sparked a flurry of bookings from Germans, with airlines laying on hundreds of extra flights.