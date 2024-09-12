Germany Says Deaths Of UN Staff In Gaza 'totally Unacceptable'
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Germany on Thursday said the deaths of six UN staff in war-torn Gaza are "totally unacceptable" and called on Israel "to protect UN staff and aid workers".
"Humanitarian aid workers must never be victims of rockets," the foreign ministry said on social media platform X. "The death of six UNRWA staff at a school in Nuseirat is totally unacceptable."
Israel on Wednesday bombed a school housing displaced Palestinians in Nuseirat, central Gaza, which rescuers said killed 18 people, including UN staffers, while the Israeli army said it hit a Hamas control centre.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA later said six of its staffers had been killed in two Israeli air raids on the Nuseirat school and its surroundings.
The German foreign ministry said that "UNRWA is providing vital aid in Gaza and has a UN mandate to do so. Israel's army has a responsibility to protect UN staff and aid workers."
Recent Stories
Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
More Stories From World
-
SpaceX makes history with first spacewalks by private citizens18 minutes ago
-
Myanmar residents flee deadly floods in boats and on makeshift rafts37 minutes ago
-
Ireland launches EU privacy probe into Google AI development37 minutes ago
-
WHO says 'confident' target for Gaza polio vaccination campaign met38 minutes ago
-
Millions in SE Asia battle floods, death toll passes 20038 minutes ago
-
Blinken seeks common cause in Poland after Ukraine jitters58 minutes ago
-
High doses of Adderall linked with heightened risk of psychosis and mania1 hour ago
-
Boats carry terrified children to safety in Thai floods1 hour ago
-
SpaceX Polaris Dawn crew begins historic private spacewalk1 hour ago
-
Rashid returns to Afghanistan squad for South Africa one-day series1 hour ago
-
Ireland launches EU privacy probe into Google AI development2 hours ago
-
Syria state media says Israeli strike on Golan kills two2 hours ago