Germany Says Does Not Recognise Lukashenko As Belarus President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 06:55 PM

Germany says does not recognise Lukashenko as Belarus president

Germany does not recognise Alexander Lukashenko as the president of Belarus, a government spokesman said Wednesday, saying his disputed re-election lacked "democratic legitimacy".

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Germany does not recognise Alexander Lukashenko as the president of Belarus, a government spokesman said Wednesday, saying his disputed re-election lacked "democratic legitimacy".

"The minimum requirements for democratic elections were by no means met. They were neither fair nor free," said Steffen Seibert after Lukashenko took the oath of office at a secret ceremony on Wednesday.

