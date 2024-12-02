Germany Says 'door Remains Open' For Georgia To Join EU
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Germany said Monday that it still supported Georgia's bid for European Union membership as protests have flared in the capital Tbilisi over the government's plans to shelve accession talks.
"The door to Europe remains open for Georgia. But what is important is that Georgia decides to take this path, and the people we see protesting want to take this path," said foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer.
Georgia has been in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in October elections that the pro-European opposition said were fraudulent.
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced Thursday that Georgia was pausing accession talks with the EU, sparking a wave of protests in cities across the Black Sea nation.
The Georgian government had "turned away" from the aim of joining the EU, Fischer said at a regular press conference.
"We are watching the developments with concern," Fischer said of the protests in which pro-EU demonstrators have clashed with police.
Germany had "repeatedly made it clear from our side that we support Georgia's EU accession process and see the country as part of the European Union in the future", Fischer said.
"The massive protests of the last few days also show very clearly that many people in Georgia still want a future in the EU."
