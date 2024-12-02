Open Menu

Germany Says 'door Remains Open' For Georgia To Join EU

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Germany says 'door remains open' for Georgia to join EU

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Germany said Monday that it still supported Georgia's bid for European Union membership as protests have flared in the capital Tbilisi over the government's plans to shelve accession talks.

"The door to Europe remains open for Georgia. But what is important is that Georgia decides to take this path, and the people we see protesting want to take this path," said foreign ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer.

Georgia has been in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in October elections that the pro-European opposition said were fraudulent.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced Thursday that Georgia was pausing accession talks with the EU, sparking a wave of protests in cities across the Black Sea nation.

The Georgian government had "turned away" from the aim of joining the EU, Fischer said at a regular press conference.

"We are watching the developments with concern," Fischer said of the protests in which pro-EU demonstrators have clashed with police.

Germany had "repeatedly made it clear from our side that we support Georgia's EU accession process and see the country as part of the European Union in the future", Fischer said.

"The massive protests of the last few days also show very clearly that many people in Georgia still want a future in the EU."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Europe European Union Germany Tbilisi Georgia October From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

5 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From World