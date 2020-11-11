UrduPoint.com
Germany Says Expects To Get 100Mln Doses Of Covid Vaccine Under EU Deal With Pfizer

Wed 11th November 2020

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Germany expects to get 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine as part of the 300 million dose deal that the European Union is signing with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotechnology company BioNTech, the spokesman for the German Health Ministry said Wednesday.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Monday that the bloc wanted to sign a deal with Pfizer and BioNTech to secure up to 300 million doses of their jointly developed coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier on Wednesday, the commission said it had agreed a deal on purchase of vaccines from these two companies.

"This concerns BioNTech vaccine, indeed. This is about Germany having requested up to 100 million doses of the vaccine from the EU. However, if all member states ask for their share ” which for a long time it hasn't looked like they would but may now change based on latest reports ” we will begin bilateral talks with the company to obtain these 100 million," Hanno Kautz told a press coference.

