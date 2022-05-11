UrduPoint.com

Germany Says Foreign Ministers Of Ukraine, Moldova To Take Part In G7 Meeting On May 12-14

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published May 11, 2022 | 05:28 PM

Germany Says Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Moldova to Take Part in G7 Meeting on May 12-14

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Moldova will take part in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Germany on May 12-14, Andrea Sasse, spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry, said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Moldova will take part in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Germany on May 12-14, Andrea Sasse, spokeswoman for the German foreign ministry, said on Wednesday.

"(German Foreign Minister) Annalena Baerbock will leave tomorrow for Schleswig-Holstein, where the foreign ministers' meeting will be held from May 12-14.

The meeting will be focused on, of course, Russia's offensive war against Ukraine, its consequences, for example, on energy security or food security, as well as among other topics will be the role of China, the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan, the middle East, the fight against climate change and the (COVID-19) pandemic. Ministers of Ukraine and Moldova (Dmytro) Kuleba and (Nicu) Popescu will be guests at the meeting," Sasse told a briefing.

