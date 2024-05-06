Germany Says Gaza Truce Talks Must Not Be 'jeopardised'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Germany on Monday called on all parties to continue with negotiations towards a truce in Gaza after disagreements between Israel and Hamas appeared to intensify at weekend talks in Cairo
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Germany on Monday called on all parties to continue with negotiations towards a truce in Gaza after disagreements between Israel and Hamas appeared to intensify at weekend talks in Cairo.
Israel ordered the evacuation of Palestinians from eastern Rafah earlier Monday, following stalled talks between Israel and Hamas in Cairo over the group's demands to end the seven-month war.
The evacuation announcement came ahead of a long-threatened ground invasion of the southern Gaza city, which triggered widespread global alarm.
"The negotiations must not be jeopardised and all sides must make maximum efforts to ensure that the people in Gaza are supplied with humanitarian goods.
.. and that the hostages are freed," a foreign ministry spokeswoman told a government press briefing.
On Sunday, four Israeli soldiers were killed and others wounded, the army said, when a barrage of rockets was fired towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza.
The armed wing of Hamas has claimed the rocket attack, which led Israeli authorities to close the crossing, used to deliver aid into Gaza.
Recent Stories
2 minors dead, 4 injured in Bannu roof collapsed
291 students held for using unfair means in SSC Annual Examinations-2024
Commissioner chairs review meeting
Adviser terms Sheikh Jafar appointment as Governor positive move for Balochista ..
CM Maryam paying special attention to health sector: Salman Rafique
Woman killed over character suspicion
1 killed, 4 injured in two different incidents
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chief pays tribu ..
Police arrest bike lifter
Kh Salman Rafique visits PIC
Man shoots dead son over domestic dispute
CTD arrest suspected terrorist
More Stories From World
-
Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition2 hours ago
-
IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear activity2 hours ago
-
Ukraine's soldiers mark Easter on the front line2 hours ago
-
Russia threatens strikes on UK military targets in Ukraine 'and beyond'2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka to conduct int'l industry exhibition in June2 hours ago
-
Xinjiang tourism revenue up nearly 34 pct during May Day holiday2 hours ago
-
Biden, Netahyahu to speak on Rafah: White House2 hours ago
-
Columbia University cancels main graduation ceremony due to Gaza protests2 hours ago
-
Britain's King Charles III marks first anniversary of coronation4 hours ago
-
Filipino Siamese twins arrive in Riyadh for evaluation towards separation surgery4 hours ago
-
Gaza officials say Israel army strikes two Rafah areas it ordered evacuated4 hours ago
-
Ex-minister Jose Raul Mulino wins Panama presidential race4 hours ago