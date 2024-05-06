Open Menu

Germany Says Gaza Truce Talks Must Not Be 'jeopardised'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Germany on Monday called on all parties to continue with negotiations towards a truce in Gaza after disagreements between Israel and Hamas appeared to intensify at weekend talks in Cairo

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Germany on Monday called on all parties to continue with negotiations towards a truce in Gaza after disagreements between Israel and Hamas appeared to intensify at weekend talks in Cairo.

Israel ordered the evacuation of Palestinians from eastern Rafah earlier Monday, following stalled talks between Israel and Hamas in Cairo over the group's demands to end the seven-month war.

The evacuation announcement came ahead of a long-threatened ground invasion of the southern Gaza city, which triggered widespread global alarm.

"The negotiations must not be jeopardised and all sides must make maximum efforts to ensure that the people in Gaza are supplied with humanitarian goods.

.. and that the hostages are freed," a foreign ministry spokeswoman told a government press briefing.

On Sunday, four Israeli soldiers were killed and others wounded, the army said, when a barrage of rockets was fired towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza.

The armed wing of Hamas has claimed the rocket attack, which led Israeli authorities to close the crossing, used to deliver aid into Gaza.

